Greenberg Traurig's House Band The Meltones Win 9th Consecutive Law Rocks NYC Title

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's house band, The Meltones, won the annual Law Rocks NYC battle of the bands at Bowery Ballroom in New York City Oct. 17. Law Rocks Global promotes music education for underprivileged youth and raises money for local nonprofit organizations. The Meltones, named after firm co-founder Mel Greenberg, has been the Greenberg Traurig house band since the mid-1980s.

With Greenberg Traurig's support, The Meltones raised more than $66,000 in sponsorship and donations for Lawyers Alliance for New York. Lawyers Alliance for New York is a team of legal professionals dedicated to improving quality of life for people in low-income communities throughout New York City.

The winning band was selected based on sponsorship dollars raised, ticket sales, donations raised, and judges' score. Greenberg Traurig was a sponsor of the event. Law Rocks raised more than $226,000 for eight different charities.

The Meltones includes:

