Greenberg Traurig's Hugo Hernández Appointed ICC YAAF Regional Representative

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hugo Hernández, associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Litigation and International Arbitration practices in Mexico City, was appointed as an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Young Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution Forum (YAAF) regional representative for 2024-2026. Hugo will also serve as the co-chair of the Mexican Young Arbitrators Committee during the same period.

Through regional networking events and local initiatives, regional representatives play a pivotal role in ICC YAAF's mission to connect young lawyers and in-house counsels to strengthen ties among younger international arbitration and ADR community members.

ICC YAAF is headed by the Global Coordinating Committee (GCC) and based at ICC's global headquarters in Paris. The GCC coordinates ICC's seven YAAF regional chapters and is responsible for selecting the regional representatives and overseeing general coordination between the regional chapters.

