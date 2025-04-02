Greenberg Traurig's Ian Ballon and Susan Heller Again Recognized as Daily Journal 2025 Top IP Lawyers

Ian C. Ballon and Susan L. Heller, shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, are recognized on Daily Journal's 2025 Top IP Lawyers list. Ballon and Heller have been consistently named to the list since 2003, when it was first published.

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian C. Ballon and Susan L. Heller, shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, are recognized on Daily Journal's 2025 Top IP Lawyers list. Ballon and Heller have been consistently named to the list since 2003, when it was first published.

"We applaud Ian and Susan for this well-deserved honor; they are talented intellectual property lawyers who demonstrate true dedication in their respective practices," Viola Bensinger, Scott J. Bornstein, and Mark R. Galis, who are co-chairs of the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice along with Ballon, said in a joint statement.

Ballon, located in the Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., offices, also is a co-chair of the Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. He represents clients in copyright, DMCA, trademark, trade secret, right of publicity, privacy, security, software, database and Internet- and mobile-related disputes and in the defense of data privacy, cybersecurity breach, adtech and behavioral advertising, TCPA and other internet-related class action suits.

Heller is the co-managing shareholder of the Orange County office and co-chair of the firm's Global Trademark & Brand Management Group. She is consistently recognized by numerous publications and organizations as having one of the preeminent and most innovative international trademark practices in the country and for being a game-changer. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities, and highly visible pre-IPO companies turn to Heller for her strategic thought leadership and counsel, honed by three decades of experience.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, Information Technology, and Trademark Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2025 "Best Law Firms. In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3105867875, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP