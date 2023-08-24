Greenberg Traurig's India Sneed Joins CLEO Advisory Council Following Unanimous Board of Directors Vote

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorney India L. Sneed joins the Advisory Council of the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc. (CLEO) following a unanimous vote by the CLEO Board of Directors. As a CLEO Advisory Council member, Sneed will help CLEO "realize its vision of preparing students from diverse backgrounds to become lawyers and instill in them a passion for social justice, community service, excellence, and leadership," the organization noted.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorney India L. Sneed joins the Advisory Council of the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc. (CLEO) following a unanimous vote by the CLEO Board of Directors. As a CLEO Advisory Council member, Sneed will help CLEO "realize its vision of preparing students from diverse backgrounds to become lawyers and instill in them a passion for social justice, community service, excellence, and leadership," the organization noted.

The CLEO advisory council comprises leaders who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and demonstrated commitment to increasing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Sneed's three-year term runs through July 26, 2026.

"CLEO's mission and vision resonate with me personally and are supported by our firm's commitment to a more diverse legal profession where everyone has an opportunity for excellence. I am excited and grateful to have been selected to serve on the CLEO Advisory Council," Sneed said.

Sneed advises clients on matters pertaining to government law and policy, election law, and investigations and has vast experience as a leader in governmental and legislative roles. She is dedicated to giving back and involved in numerous organizations, including the National Black Prosecutors Association, the Metropolitan Black Bar Association, and serves on the Education Subcommittee of Greenberg Traurig's Social Justice Initiative. Earlier this year, Sneed was honored at the Women of Excellence Awards Ceremony in New York. City & State New York, Spectrum, and the NAACP New York State Conference sponsored the event, saluting "some of the most prominent women in government, business and media in New York State who are making a difference in our communities." Additionally, she has been listed in City & State's "Above & Beyond," "40 Under 40," and "Power of Diversity: Black 100"; The Best Lawyers in America; and Super Lawyers magazine – New York Metro Super Lawyers.

Greenberg Traurig Hospitality Practice Co-Chair Samantha Ahuja is a member of the CLEO Board of Directors.

"It is a privilege to be able to serve on the CLEO Board of Directors, and an honor to interact with my colleagues at Greenberg Traurig who volunteer with CLEO. I am very excited that India will now serve on the CLEO Advisory Council. I believe that this organization's work is key to the future of the legal profession," Ahuja said.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

