Greenberg Traurig's Iris Escarrá and G. Michelle Ferreira Named Finalists for Corporate Counsel 2025 Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Iris Escarrá and G. Michelle Ferreira were named finalists for Corporate Counsel 2025 Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) Awards.

Escarrá is a finalist in the Thought Leadership category which recognizes women who exemplify the power of leadership to create meaningful change. The award celebrates lawyers who inspire others with their strategic thinking, mentorship, and ability to articulate and implement forward thinking ideas, according to the publication.

Ferreira is a finalist in the Mentor & Mentee Collaboration category which celebrates the dynamic and impactful relationship between mentors and mentees, recognizing duos whose collaborations exemplify the power of guidance, support, and professional growth. Ferreira was nominated by Greenberg Traurig Of Counsel Courtney A. Hopley, whom she has been mentoring for over 15 years. This award honors partnerships that go beyond basic mentorship; they foster moral guidance, social connection, and intellectual development, according to the publication. In 2023, Ferreira won the WIPL Collaborative Leadership Award.

Escarrá is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Land Use Practice and a deeply experienced attorney in zoning and land use law. Located in the firm's Miami office, she regularly represents property owners and developers in large development projects valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. With her counsel, dozens of high-profile commercial, mixed-use, and residential projects have been completed throughout Miami over the past two decades.

Ferreira is executive vice president of Greenberg Traurig and sits in the San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices. She counsels individuals, partnerships, estates and corporations in tax disputes with the Internal Revenue Service and state and local tax agencies, including the California Franchise Tax Board, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, the Employment Development Department and county assessment appeals boards.

