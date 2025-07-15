Greenberg Traurig's Iris Escarrá Named to Miami-Dade County Charter Review Task Force

Iris Escarrá was appointed to serve as a member of Miami-Dade County's 2025 Charter Review Task Force.

MIAMI, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iris Escarrá, co-chair of the Land Use Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., was appointed to serve as a member of Miami-Dade County's 2025 Charter Review Task Force.

Escarrá was appointed to the new 15-member task force by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado.

The task force is charged with reviewing the Home Rule Charter of Miami-Dade County, conducting public hearings, and ultimately recommending to the County Commission any charter amendment proposals for placement on the November 2026 general election ballot. Adopted in 1957, the charter grants the county the power of self-governance, allowing it to make local laws and decisions, with a task force review required every five years.

The 2025 task force held its first meeting July 10 and has until April 2026 to submit a final report to the County Commission.

"As a proud Miami native, I am honored to join my task force colleagues on this important endeavor," Escarrá said. "I look forward to getting to work and engaging with various stakeholders throughout the community to help make Miami-Dade County a better place for everyone."

Based in Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, Escarrá represents property owners and developers in commercial, mixed-use, and residential projects throughout Miami. A Florida Bar board certified specialist in city, county, and local government law, she guides clients through the municipal zoning and land use process to seek approvals for some of Miami's largest and most complex projects. She routinely helps clients obtain full entitlements for development, including navigating subdivision, zoning, and other applicable development regulations. She also assists in procuring government contracts and conducts due diligence to assess a property's development potential.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., +1 305.961.5403, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.