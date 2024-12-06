Greenberg Traurig's Jack Gearan Speaks at MCLE New England 27th Annual Employment Law Conference

Jack S. Gearan, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, is speaking on a panel, "Practical Tips for Deposing a Witness in Your Employment Case," during MCLE New England's 27th Annual Employment Law Conference 2024, Dec. 6 in Boston.

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack S. Gearan, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, is speaking on a panel, "Practical Tips for Deposing a Witness in Your Employment Case," during MCLE New England's 27th Annual Employment Law Conference 2024, Dec. 6 in Boston. In this 45-minute-long program, Gearan will share practical strategies to effectively depose witnesses in Massachusetts labor and employment cases.

Gearan, who is based in the firm's Boston office, has nearly 20 years of experience providing counsel to senior management and human resource personnel on various aspects of employment law compliance matters. He counsels on matters related to employee relations, wage and hour law, trade secret, non-compete, restrictive covenant, leave of absence, fair employment practice, and workplace accommodation law, along with advising on hiring, employee retention, and termination strategies. Gearan advises clients in a wide array of industries, including retail, hospitality, restaurant, pharmaceutical, life sciences, health care, manufacturing, transportation, trucking, construction, software as a service, financial services, and higher education sectors.

Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education, Inc. (MCLE) is a nonprofit corporation that provides continuing legal education to the broadest audience possible, presenting more than 200 programs and webcasts annually and publishing practice manuals and eBooks.

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://trevicomm.com/

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig’s