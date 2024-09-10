Greenberg Traurig's Jack Gearan Speaks on Commonwealth Payroll & HR's 'Wage & Hour in Massachusetts: Pitfalls to Avoid' Webinar

Jack S. Gearan, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, is speaking on a virtual panel for Commonwealth Payroll & HR, "Wage & Hour in Massachusetts: Pitfalls to Avoid," Sept. 10.

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack S. Gearan, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, is speaking on a virtual panel for Commonwealth Payroll & HR, "Wage & Hour in Massachusetts: Pitfalls to Avoid," Sept. 10. In this hour-long program, Gearan will break down the latest compliance and enforcement trends, recent Massachusetts legal changes, differences between exempt versus nonexempt employee status, remote employee considerations, as well as wage and hour audits. He will also share practical steps to help keep businesses on the right side of Massachusetts labor and employment laws.

Gearan, who is based in the firm's Boston office, has nearly 20 years of experience providing counsel to senior management and human resource personnel on various aspects of employment law compliance matters. He counsels on matters related to employee relations, wage and hour law, trade secret, non-compete, restrictive covenant, leave of absence, fair employment practice, and workplace accommodation law, along with advising on hiring, employee retention and termination strategies. Gearan advises clients in a wide array of industries, including retail, hospitality, restaurant, pharmaceutical, life sciences, health care, manufacturing, transportation, trucking, construction, software as a service, financial services, and higher education sectors.

Commonwealth Payroll & HR is an all-in-one database platform providing human resources solutions, according to the organization.

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

