Greenberg Traurig's Jack S. Gearan Appointed to the Boston Bar Journal Editorial Board

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack S. Gearan, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's BostonLabor & Employment and Litigation practices, has been appointed to the Board of Editors for the Boston Bar Association's (BBA) publication, the Boston Bar Journal. Gearan begins a three-year term Sept. 1 and will help drive the Journal's editorial mission by reviewing, selecting, and publishing articles on labor & employment topics authored by attorneys, judges, and others interested in the development of the law.

Gearan defends companies and public institutions in labor and employment, business, and consumer actions, including class and collective actions. He is experienced in complex employment litigation and trials, and frequently handles state and federal whistleblower claims, non-compete and restrictive covenant litigation, trade secret, wage and hour litigation, and individual employee discrimination, harassment, and retaliation litigation and arbitrations. Gearan's litigation practice covers a variety of business torts, including misrepresentation, fraud, contract disputes, and claims under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A – the Massachusetts unfair trade practices statute.

Published quarterly, the Boston Bar Journal shares updates, analysis, and opinions on timely legal topics to more than 15,000 lawyers in almost every practice area. The Journal is managed by a volunteer board of editors that select a range of authors from attorneys to judges and others in the field of law.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

