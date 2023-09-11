Greenberg Traurig's Jack S. Gearan Elected to MetroWest HRMA Board

Jack S. Gearan, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston Labor & Employment and Litigation practices, was elected to the MetroWest Human Resource Management Association's (HRMA) Board.

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack S. Gearan, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston Labor & Employment and Litigation practices, was elected to the MetroWest Human Resource Management Association's (HRMA) Board. As a board member, he will help develop educational programming on timely HR topics for HRMA members. Gearan will also be a featured speaker along with Greenberg Traurig Associate Amanda L. Carney on the Sept. 14 webinar, "Make Your Employee Handbook Work For You."

Gearan defends companies and public institutions in labor and employment, business, and consumer actions, including class and collective actions. He is experienced in complex employment litigation and trials, and frequently handles state and federal whistleblower claims, non-compete and restrictive covenant litigation, trade secret, wage and hour litigation, and individual employee discrimination, harassment, and retaliation litigation and arbitrations.

Gearan provides counsel to senior management and human resource personnel on various employment law compliance matters, such as leaves of absence, exempt status classification under the FLSA and state law, employee discipline and restrictive covenant agreements. He is regularly called upon by clients to conduct outside independent investigations of sensitive personnel issues or threatened legal actions. Gearan has also advised companies regarding employment law in connection with various corporate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and reductions in force.

The MetroWest HRMA serves the human resource profession in the MetroWest region of Boston, which includes nine communities: Ashland, Framingham, Holliston, Hopkinton, Natick, Sherborn, Southborough, Sudbury, and Wayland. The organization supports individual practitioners and specialists with opportunities and resources to improve their industry knowledge and skills.

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax,and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP