Greenberg Traurig's Jacob D. Bundick Joins United Way of Southern Nevada Board

Jacob D. Bundick, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, joined the United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) board of directors for an initial one-year term.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacob D. Bundick, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, joined the United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) board of directors for an initial one-year term.

"The mission of UWSN is simple but vital: to improve people's lives. If a community doesn't have enough resources to help their members, United Way will step in and provide stopgap services for kids and the elderly, filling a niche," Bundick said. "My wife and I support organizations across Nevada that focus on helping children in vulnerable positions, and I'm looking forward to working with a board full of dynamic people who will help ensure the business community is involved in UWSN's mission."

UWSN strives to unite nonprofit organizations in the region, support programs that help students reach their potential, ensure pathways into the workforce, and help others avoid crises and maintain household stability, according to its website.

Bundick, who co-chairs the firm's Aviation Group, maintains a commercial litigation practice focusing on multiple industries including aviation, banking and financial services, and residential mortgages. His clients range from local businesses to multinational companies – many within the Fortune 100. Serving as lead and co-lead counsel nationwide, he manages a team of attorneys across Greenberg Traurig's offices defending clients in a variety of business matters, consumer cases, and class action litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP