Greenberg Traurig's Jacqueline T. deGrandpre Presents at ACI's 11th Annual Summit for Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacqueline T. deGrandpre, a litigation shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, presented at the American Conference Institute's (ACI) 11th Annual Summit for Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law in Boston, July 25-26. Pioneered by Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig and co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, this unique event unites women leaders in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries through invaluable networking, collaboration, and panel discussion opportunities. Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor.

deGrandpre presented on the panel, "'Mistakes - I've Made a Few': Overcoming Bumps in Your Career Journey and Reframing Professional Setbacks as Opportunities for Growth." The panel of senior-level life sciences industry executives reflected on and discussed personal mistakes and regrets they've experienced in their careers and shared practical strategies for bouncing back with grace and resilience. From missteps in the courtroom, to mismanaging a difficult client relationship, to missing out on an ideal job opportunity – deGrandpre and fellow panelists shared invaluable insights on perceived mistakes they encountered in their career journeys and the lessons they've learned along the way.

deGrandpre focuses her practice on products liability litigation with an emphasis on pharmaceutical, medical devices, and other consumer products. She also focuses on general litigation matters, including commercial litigation, complex business disputes, eminent domain, and white collar criminal matters. deGrandpre has experience representing clients responding to civil investigative demands and enforcement actions brought by both federal and state regulatory agencies. Among other things, she has experience in defending companies against unfair or deceptive business practices claims, like Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A - Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act. In addition, she regularly advises and trains clients on information governance, eDiscovery, data privacy issues, cyber security, and litigation preparedness.

