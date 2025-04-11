Greenberg Traurig's Jacqueline Tambone deGrandpre to Moderate BBA's Annual Superior Court Bench Meets Bar

Jacqueline Tambone deGrandpre, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, and co-chair of the Boston Bar Association (BBA)'s Insurance and Torts Litigation Committee, will moderate the annual Superior Court Bench Meets Bar in-person event May 21.

BOSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacqueline Tambone deGrandpre, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, and co-chair of the Boston Bar Association (BBA)'s Insurance and Torts Litigation Committee, will moderate the annual Superior Court Bench Meets Bar in-person event May 21.

The event offers a unique opportunity for Massachusetts attorneys to hear directly from the Superior Court bench on notable cases and issues. Panelists include:

Chief Justice Michael Ricciuti , chief justice of the Superior Court

, chief justice of the Superior Court Chief Justice Heidi Brieger , chief justice of the Trial Court (former chief justice of the Superior Court)

, chief justice of the Trial Court (former chief justice of the Superior Court) Judge Jackie Cowin , associate justice, Suffolk Superior Court

, associate justice, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Camille Sarrouf, Jr. , associate justice, Suffolk Superior Court

A networking reception will follow. Registration is available here.

deGrandpre focuses her practice on products liability litigation with an emphasis on pharmaceutical, medical devices, and other consumer products. She also focuses on general litigation matters, including commercial litigation, complex business disputes, eminent domain, and white collar criminal matters. deGrandpre has experience representing clients responding to civil investigative demands and enforcement actions brought by both federal and state regulatory agencies. Among other things, she has experience in defending companies against unfair or deceptive business practices claims, like Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A - Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act. In addition, she regularly advises and trains clients on information governance, eDiscovery, data privacy issues, cyber security, and litigation preparedness.

