Greenberg Traurig's Jake Evans Selected for French-American Foundation's Young Leaders Program

"Jake has already demonstrated his leadership skill and his interest in the world beyond the United States," said FAF USA Chair and Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York office Edward C. Wallace, who recused himself from jury consideration. Post this

Evans, a first chair litigator, serves on the board of multiple nonprofits, including the Atlanta Ballet, Boys and Girls Club, and Young Republicans Association. Recently, he represented the state of Georgia as part of an Atlanta Young Leaders Study Tour with the World Affairs Council to Germany as part of the American Council of Young Political Leaders delegation to Macedonia, and as a United States Young Opinion Leader's Delegation to the Republic of China (Taiwan). Evans also was selected as a Most Influential Georgian by James magazine, named to Georgia Trend Magazine's 2024 Georgia 500 list, and selected as part of the highly competitive Leadership Atlanta program, as a fellow for the Club for Growth Foundation and was recently inducted into the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce's ATLeaders advisory group.

"Jake has already demonstrated his leadership skill and his interest in the world beyond the United States," said FAF USA Chair and Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York office Edward C. Wallace, who recused himself from jury consideration. "Jake will bring an important perspective to the group of 40 participants who will convene for a week in 2025 and then in Philadelphia for a week in 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, in which France was the United States' first ally."

Evans litigates complex, high-stakes cases across many substantive areas in federal and state courts throughout the United States. He has served as lead counsel in numerous high-profile cases, including those appearing before the Supreme Court of the United States, entailing national media coverage and making Georgia history.

Having led Georgia's State Ethics Commission and being intimately involved with government at all levels, Evans has a robust government practice. He represents companies and individuals responding to government investigations by state Attorney General Offices, U.S. Attorney's Offices, the DOJ, and other state and federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as companies and individuals before Georgia state and local government agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Louise Cohen, Greenberg Traurig. LLP, 678.553.2687, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig. LLP