Greenberg Traurig's Jaret L. Davis, Fred E. Karlinsky, and Jéan E. Wilson Recognized in Florida Trend's Florida 500

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholders Jaret L. Davis, Fred E. Karlinsky, and Jéan E. Wilson are recognized in Florida Trend's sixth-annual "Florida 500" issue, which highlights the "most influential business leaders" in over a dozen categories statewide.

Davis, Karlinsky, and Wilson are among a select group of attorneys featured in the Law section. The publication also recognizes Greenberg Traurig's Cesar L. Alvarez and Matthew B. Gorson, both senior chairmen at the firm, on its list of "Living Legends" from 2018-2022.

"Florida is our home, and for more than 56 years Greenberg Traurig has remained deeply committed to supporting the continued growth and success of the state's business and civic landscape," Gorson said. "Jaret, Fred, and Jéan exemplify this commitment with their dedication to providing excellent client service and giving back to their communities. We at Greenberg Traurig congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and are honored to be working alongside them."

Davis is senior vice president of Greenberg Traurig, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Miami office, and a member of the firm's global Executive Committee. He oversees approximately 200 attorneys and 200 business staff based in Miami and focuses his practice on structuring and negotiating domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital raising transactions, and large financings. For over a decade, Davis has led the efforts of the Miami office and served as one of several leaders guiding the firm's efforts globally to be a dominant player in the technology industry. Most of his clients are technology players, including companies in the information technology, life sciences/biotech, and renewable energy spaces. He routinely provides representation to angel investors, venture capital firms, growth equity funds, and private equity as well as various technology companies along all intervals of the life cycle, from startup to multibillion-dollar publicly traded companies having an aggregate market capitalization of over $75 billion, as well as several of Miami's largest "unicorns." Davis also serves in civic capacities that allow him to leverage his professional interests to assist the South Florida community, including positioning it as a major technology and entrepreneurial hub. He is a co-founder and general counsel of eMerge Americas, a global technology conference focused on the Americas and based in Miami, attracting over 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 organizations, and a former chair of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, in which capacity he led Miami's efforts in bidding to obtain Amazon's HQ2 headquarters. In addition, Davis serves as vice chairman of the board of Nicklaus Children's Health System and is a board member for the Miami Foundation and City National Bank of Florida.

Karlinsky, a shareholder in the firm's Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee offices, co-chairs the Global Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice at Greenberg Traurig. Karlinsky has 30+ years of experience representing insurers, reinsurers, and other insurance-related entities. He is a recognized authority on insurance regulatory and compliance issues and regularly leads insurers' corporate and mergers and acquisitions transactions. Selected to serve in civic leadership posts, he has been a member of the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission since 2014 and currently serves as chair. He also has served on the Florida Constitution Revision Commission and the 17th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission, and has been an adjunct professor at the Florida State University College of Law since 2008. As vice president and pro bono lobbyist for the Holocaust Documentation & Education Center (HDEC), Karlinsky helped secure $1.5 million in the 2023-24 Florida state budget for HDEC to build a multipurpose orientation theater in Dania Beach. He recently was recognized within Greenberg Traurig as a 2023 "shareholder of the year" for excelling in providing pro bono services. Additionally, Karlinsky has been named to City & State Florida's "Florida Power 100" list, which recognizes Floridians who play key roles in state government and politics, and to Florida Politics' "Influence 150" list of the most influential figures in Florida politics.

Wilson, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Orlando office and chair of the firm's Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance & Infrastructure Practices, has handled public finance and infrastructure issues on behalf of local, regional, and state agencies, municipalities, and banks nationwide over the past 40 years. His clients have included the cities of Atlanta, Jacksonville, Memphis, Orlando, Philadelphia, and St. Louis, as well as the Orlando Utilities Commission, and Broward, Miami-Dade, and Orange counties. During his career, he has played a key role in the various financings that facilitated or funded the expansion of Orlando International Airport, Hartsfield-Atlanta International Airport, and the expressway system in Central Florida. Last year, he was elected a fellow of the American College of Bond Counsel – one of 13 attorneys in Florida recognized for their skill, experience, and understanding of public finance law. Wilson serves as a board member for the Central Florida Leadership Academy and the FAMU Law Dean's Advisory Council and actively supports international non-profit Food for the Poor.

