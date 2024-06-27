Greenberg Traurig's Jeffrey W. Greene Named a 2024 Massachusetts 'Go To' Lawyer for Cybersecurity & Data Privacy

Jeffrey W. Greene, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's global eDiscovery & eRetention Practice, was named a 2024 "Go To" Lawyer for Cybersecurity and Data Privacy by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey W. Greene, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's global eDiscovery & eRetention Practice, was named a 2024 "Go To" Lawyer for Cybersecurity and Data Privacy by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Greene and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's June 24 edition. He also received this recognition in 2022.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

"We congratulate Jeff on receiving this well-deserved recognition. His handling of cybersecurity, data privacy, and security governance issues is unmatched, and has set him apart as a trusted advisor to our clients," Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm's Boston office David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement.

Greene is an experienced trial lawyer who focuses his practice on litigation and investigations that involve complex legal, factual, and data-management issues. In addition to his litigation practice, Greene represents companies on a broad range of data privacy and security governance issues, including managing transnational data flows, navigating conflicts between foreign privacy laws and U.S. compliance obligations, regulation of advertising and marketing practices, privacy regulation of employee data, due diligence in sales of corporate assets, records management, and responses to government surveillance requests.

Greene also has deep experience guiding companies through virtually all facets of cybersecurity, including developing policies and procedures before an incident arises, addressing the important actions immediately following a breach. Having served as lead counsel responding to hundreds of data breach, ransomware, and other data privacy situations, Greene leads his clients through security incidents, including investigations, containment, remediation, communications, and contractual and legal obligations.

About Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including CCPA, GDPR and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Feldman, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 617.310.5273, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP