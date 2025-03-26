Greenberg Traurig's Joel H. Rothstein Featured Speaker at 2025 PERE Asia Summit

Joel H. Rothstein, chair of the Asia Real Estate Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was a featured speaker at the 2025 PERE Asia Summit held Feb. 24-26 at the Grand Hyatt Singapore.

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joel H. Rothstein, chair of the Asia Real Estate Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was a featured speaker at the 2025 PERE Asia Summit held Feb. 24-26 at the Grand Hyatt Singapore. With more than 700 attendees, the annual event connects Asia's largest institutional investors with top fund managers worldwide.

Rothstein moderated and led a panel discussion of leaders in the real estate private equity and asset management space on the key differences and opportunities in Asian and European real estate markets. Titled "Asia vs. Europe – Comparing Global Real Estate Markets," the panel discussion explored and contrasted trends in capital flows, asset performance, regulatory landscapes, and the evolving strategies shaping these two dynamic regions.

Greenberg Traurig also helped launch the 2025 PERE Asia Summit by sponsoring the event's Grand Opening Cocktail Reception, with all attendees invited.

Rothstein established and leads Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice in Asia. Based in Tokyo, he works across all the firm's offices in Asia. He represents clients in international real estate and structured finance transactions and advises investment banks, financial institutions, private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds, real estate developers, and investors across all major Asian markets and all asset classes. He also leads the firm's practice in advising Asia-based outbound cross-border real estate investors in structuring, implementing, and managing equity and debt investments in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 750 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Amy Martinez, Greenberg Traurig LLP, 305.579.7762, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig LLP