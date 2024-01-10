Greenberg Traurig's Jonathan Perry Joins Greater Orlando Sports Commission Advisory Board

Jonathan M. Perry, shareholder from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Orlando office, has been named a member of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) Advisory Board of Directors, joining a team of officers and an expanded board now comprising 119 members.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jonathan M. Perry, shareholder from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Orlando office, has been named a member of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) Advisory Board of Directors, joining a team of officers and an expanded board now comprising 119 members. In his role, Perry will help further GO Sports' mission to attract and manage a dynamic array of sporting events in Central Florida.

The new board members will collaborate on innovative strategies to lead the commission's efforts. They will focus on driving economic growth and boosting tourism in the Greater Orlando area, which includes the City of Orlando and the counties of Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole.

In a press release, Sharon Line Clary, chairman of the GO Sports board and vice president of Strategic Marketing and Communications for AdventHealth, welcomed the diverse and talented new members, looking forward to their contributions and the opportunity to work with them.

Perry's practice includes the representation of real estate owners, developers, investment firms, institutional and private lenders, and business entrepreneurs in virtually all phases of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, development, and financing of retail, industrial, office, and multifamily properties and hotels. His concentrations include transit-oriented and mixed-use developments, and portfolio acquisitions, dispositions, and financing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Donna Dyson, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 407.418.2345, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP