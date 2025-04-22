Greenberg Traurig's José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez Recognized as Real Estate Lawyer of the Year at The Legal 500 Mexico Awards 2025

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice in Mexico City, has been named Real Estate Lawyer of the Year at The Legal 500 Mexico Awards 2025.

MEXICO CITY, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice in Mexico City, has been named Real Estate Lawyer of the Year at The Legal 500 Mexico Awards 2025.

The awards highlight top performers in private practice and in-house legal teams who have significantly contributed to the market's dynamism. Recognition is based on The Legal 500's market-leading independent research for its annual directory, according to the publication.

This recognition underscores Diez de Bonilla Martinez's exceptional leadership, deep experience, and lasting contributions to the real estate sector in Mexico, reaffirming his career as a leading figure in the field.

Diez de Bonilla Martinez focuses his practice on real estate matters, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, development, and management transactions across various industries including hospitality, residential, multifamily, retail, and industrial. His experience spans the negotiation, documentation, and closing of the sale, purchase, financing, construction, development, and operation of residential, commercial, mixed use, industrial, and resort projects, including hotels, golf courses, and marinas, among others.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Karla Villarreal, Greenberg Traurig, +52 55.5029.0012, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig