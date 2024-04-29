Greenberg Traurig's Joseph J. Curran Named a 2024 Massachusetts 'Go To' Lawyer for Taxation

Joseph J. Curran, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2024 "Go To" Lawyer for Taxation by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Curran and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's April 29 edition.

BOSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph J. Curran, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2024 "Go To" Lawyer for Taxation by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Curran and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's April 29 edition.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

"We congratulate Joe on this well-deserved honor for his exceptional service and experience on tax-related matters and transactions," Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm's Boston office David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement. "This recognition is a testament to Joe's dedication and commitment to providing excellent tax advice to our clients."

A member of the firm's Global Tax Practice, Curran focuses his practice on U.S. federal income taxation of corporations, s-corporations, and partnerships, including the tax consequences of taxable and tax-free mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy and insolvency restructurings, joint ventures, and debt and equity financings. Curran advises issuers and underwriters in public and private equity and debt offerings, and he has a depth of experience advising emerging companies, private equity firms, portfolio companies, and tax-exempt organizations.

