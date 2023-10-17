Greenberg Traurig's Joshua I. Rudawitz Elected President's Council at Boston Children's Museum Board Member

Joshua I. Rudawitz, an Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been elected as a President's Council at Boston Children's Museum board member.

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua I. Rudawitz, an Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been elected as a President's Council at Boston Children's Museum board member. As a member, Rudawitz will support the museum's mission and vision by ensuring and establishing adequate resources, promoting effective organizational planning, and enhancing the museum's public image and outreach as ambassador. Rudawitz's responsibilities also include attending the board annual meeting, attending and/or hosting museum events, joining task forces or committees to help achieve the museum's active goals, and providing meaningful financial support through various donation efforts.

Rudawitz has more than 15 years of multifaceted strategic intellectual property law experience, including as a primary patent examiner with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and counsels clients of all sizes with their IP needs. He focuses his practice on the preparation, prosecution, and management of trademark and patent portfolios. With a sound business minded foundation, he counsels his clients on IP portfolio development ensuring that their portfolio meets and exceeds their objectives. He has deep technical experience in fields including medical instruments and devices; consumer electronics; software and mobile applications; business and commercial methods turbine engines; additive manufacturing; and exoskeleton devices.

The Boston Children's Museum is a nonprofit organization with the goal to engage children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of the world, develop foundational skills, and spark lifelong love of learning. The museum's President's Council is a unique group of individuals that help the museum establish and maintain essential community connections and partnerships, seek resources and financial support for the museum from individuals and businesses, and demonstrate personal leadership in educating others about the museum's work and philosophy.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2023 "Best Law Firms." In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2023: Litigation Spending in the Uncertain Economy and Beyond."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax,and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Maddy Caron, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 617.310.5244, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP