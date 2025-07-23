Greenberg Traurig's Joshua L. Oppenheimer, Rajat R. Shah to Moderate at 2025 Racing and Gaming Conference

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Joshua L. Oppenheimer and Rajat R. Shah will moderate panels at The Racing and Gaming Conference at Saratoga, an annual symposium for legal professionals, racing advocates, and industry decision-makers in Saratoga Springs, New York, Aug. 11-13. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the event.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Joshua L. Oppenheimer and Rajat R. Shah will moderate panels at The Racing and Gaming Conference at Saratoga, an annual symposium for legal professionals, racing advocates, and industry decision-makers in Saratoga Springs, New York, Aug. 11-13. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the event.

Oppenheimer will moderate the panel, "The Decoupling Battle – Past, Present, and Future," which will explore the separation of horse racing and gambling licenses, or decoupling, with a focus on Florida where legislative shifts are altering historic ties between racetracks and casinos, which could be a harbinger of a nationwide trend. Shah will moderate the panel, "Can Horse Racing Ride the Sports Betting Wave?" which delves into marketing opportunities, regulatory implications, and technology-driven strategies for the horse-racing industry so it can keep pace with the world of sports betting.

Oppenheimer concentrates his practice on New York State governmental affairs, with a particular focus on governmental ethics, lobbying regulations, and campaign finance. He advocates for clients before both the New York State legislative and executive branches, focusing on racing and gaming legislation and regulation, as well as matters related to health, environmental, labor, and transportation policy. He was recently named to City & State's 2025 "Casino & Sports Betting Trailblazers" list which called him "a go-to lobbyist" for the gaming industry.

Shah brings more than 25 years of diverse legal and business leadership experience, providing strategic counsel on gaming and hospitality matters, bond offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and securities compliance. His executive experience includes leadership roles at Delaware North Companies and the Seneca Gaming Corporation, where he drove revenue growth through acquisitions and development projects. Shah also founded and led a multistate hospitality startup, raising $20 million in equity and managing celebrity-branded restaurant and retail operations, including on tribal-owned properties. He was named to City & State's 2024 "Who's Who in Casinos & Sports Betting" list.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig