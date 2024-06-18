Greenberg Traurig's Joshua L. Oppenheimer Recognized on City & State's 2024 'Who's Who in Casinos & Sports Betting' List

Joshua L. Oppenheimer, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Government Law & Policy Practice in Albany, has been named to City & State's 2024 "Who's Who in Casinos & Sports Betting" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua L. Oppenheimer, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Government Law & Policy Practice in Albany, has been named to City & State's 2024 "Who's Who in Casinos & Sports Betting" list.

According to City & State, this new list recognizes a broad community of professionals who encompass the major players involved New York's growing betting and gaming industry, including those involved in sports facilities, teams, consulting, and lobbying. The individuals recognized on this list include key government relations experts and others who are deeply involved in the expanding and evolving industry.

Oppenheimer focuses his practice on New York State governmental affairs, as well as political law issues relating to governmental ethics, lobbying compliance, elections, and campaign finance. He regularly represents clients before the New York State legislative and executive branches, focusing on legislation and regulation involving health, environmental, labor, and transportation policy, with an additional special focus on racing and gaming issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

