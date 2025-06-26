Greenberg Traurig's Joshua L. Oppenheimer Recognized on City & State's 2025 'Casino & Sports Betting Trailblazers' List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Joshua L. Oppenheimer was named to City & State's 2025 "Casino & Sports Betting Trailblazers" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Joshua L. Oppenheimer was named to City & State's 2025 "Casino & Sports Betting Trailblazers" list. He was previously recognized on City & State's 2024 "Who's Who in Casinos & Sports Betting" list.

According to the publication, the annual list recognizes "the key players in this space, including major casino bidders, public officials, lobbyists, lawyers, academics and executives of an array of tech and financial companies that underpin the growing industry."

City & State calls Oppenheimer "a go-to lobbyist and Albany counsel for the industry" and notes that he "stands out in the government affairs sector."

Oppenheimer concentrates his practice on New York State governmental affairs, with a particular focus on governmental ethics, lobbying regulations, and campaign finance. He advocates for clients before both the New York State legislative and executive branches, focusing on racing and gaming legislation and regulation, as well as matters related to health, environmental, labor, and transportation policy. Within the casino & sports betting field, Oppenheimer has served as legislative counsel for the New York Racing Association and MGM Resorts International and as New York regulatory counsel for BetMGM.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

