Greenberg Traurig's Julia Frost-Davies Named a 2025 'Top Woman of Law'

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia Frost-Davies, a shareholder in the Restructuring and Special Situations Practice in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named one of Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's 2025 "Top Women of Law." This honor celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of women attorneys as leaders, educators, and mentors, as well as their pro bono, social justice, advocacy, and business efforts. Frost-Davies and fellow award recipients will be honored at a reception Nov. 18 at the Hynes Convention Center.

"Julia's leadership in restructuring and bankruptcy law, legal excellence, and dedication to clients and the community make her the ideal honoree for this award," David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, said in a joint statement. "She is an exceptional role model for aspiring young lawyers and a powerful presence in the Massachusetts business and legal community and beyond. We congratulate Julia on this well-deserved honor."

Frost-Davies has more than 25 years of experience representing creditors in complex Chapter 11 cases. She regularly counsels clients in distressed debt situations and those facing bankruptcy litigation and appeals, appearing in courts across the country. Frost-Davies represents investors and lenders throughout the capital structure on all aspects of restructuring and related litigation, including debtor-in-possession financing, distressed mergers and acquisition transactions, claim and plan negotiation and litigation, and out-of-court work-outs. She works with companies from a diverse range of sectors and industries, including retail, energy, financial services, and municipal bonds.

Additionally, Frost-Davies is a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy and is ranked in Band 1 of Chambers USA. She has been recognized as a leading practitioner by numerous publications, including Business Today, The Legal 500, The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and LawDragon, and Turnarounds & Workouts, which named her one of 15 outstanding restructuring lawyers nationwide in 2020. Most recently, she was named among the 56 U.S. women honored in The Secured Lender's 2024 Women in Secured Finance.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

