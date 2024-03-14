Greenberg Traurig's Julia Frost-Davies Named Among The Secured Lender's 2024 Women in Secured Finance

Boston attorney Julia Frost-Davies is among 56 U.S. women honored in the "Recognizing Excellence: Women in Secured Finance 2024" issue of The Secured Lender, a publication of The Secured Finance Network.

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston attorney Julia Frost-Davies is among 56 U.S. women honored in the "Recognizing Excellence: Women in Secured Finance 2024" issue of The Secured Lender, a publication of The Secured Finance Network. Davies is a shareholder in the Restructuring and Bankruptcy Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. The special issue celebrates the "remarkable contributions of women in secured finance," the publication noted.

Frost-Davies, resident in the law firm's Boston office, has more than 25 years of experience representing creditors in complex Chapter 11 cases. She counsels clients in distressed debt situations, and those facing bankruptcy litigation and appeals. Frost-Davies regularly represents investors and lenders throughout the capital structure, across a diverse range of sectors, on all aspects of restructuring and related litigation, including debtor-in-possession financing, distressed mergers & acquisitions transactions, claim and plan negotiation and litigation, and out-of-court workouts. She is a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy and is ranked in Band 1 of Chambers USA. In 2020, Turnarounds & Workouts selected her as one of 15 outstanding restructuring lawyers nationwide. She is a founding director and officer of The Honorable Tina Brozman Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research (Tina's Wish).

Published for more than 30 years, The Secured Lender provides in-depth industry trend analysis, industry leader profiles, and features quarterly articles about timely topics in the financial services industry.

