Greenberg Traurig's Kara M. Bombach to Speak at 2023 ABA London White Collar Crime Institute

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kara M. Bombach, chair of the International Trade Practice in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. office, will speak at the 2023 ABA London White Collar Crime Institute Oct. 9 in London.

Bombach will moderate a panel titled, "Economic Sanctions Enforcement Initiatives." Panelists will discuss key issues such as multilateral cooperation and enforcement initiatives, risk mitigation, and economic sanctions compliance.

Bombach counsels companies and organizations on economic sanctions, trade, and anti-corruption compliance issues that arise in their global operations. She regularly represents clients in matters before U.S. government agencies and has deep experience representing individuals and entities before OFAC in compliance and enforcement matters as well as delisting matters and challenges to OFAC sanctions designations.

An active member of the community, Bombach belongs to the Women's White Collar Defense Association, the Association of Women in International Trade, and the American Bar Association's National Security Committee.

