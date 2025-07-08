Greenberg Traurig's Keith Shapiro Receives Emanuel M. Katten Award

Keith Shapiro received the Emanuel M. Katten Award.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keith Shapiro, co-founder and former managing shareholder of the Chicago office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, received the Emanuel M. Katten Award. The annual award, presented at the Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors (AIRA)'s annual Bankruptcy and Restructuring Conference, is given to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and service to the bankruptcy, restructuring, and turnaround field.

"We are immensely proud of our colleague and friend, Keith, for being recognized for his extraordinary lifetime achievements and dedication to the restructuring legal field," Greenberg Traurig's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice Co-Chair Shari L. Heyen and Chicago Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice Chair Nancy A. Peterman said in a joint statement. "Throughout his distinguished 42-year career, Keith has left an indelible mark on not only the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, but on clients and the entire legal industry. His vision, leadership, and commitment continue to inspire a higher standard of excellence. We are beyond grateful for Keith's profound impact and the inspiring legacy he continues to build."

A global leader in the restructuring community, Shapiro serves as the chairman emeritus of the firm's global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and previously served as chairman of the board and president of the American Bankruptcy Institute, a member of the Turnaround Management Association's international board of directors, a member of INSOL International's the international board of directors, and chair of the Chicago Bar Association's Bankruptcy and Reorganization committee. He is a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy. Shapiro was the principal draftsman of the first ever health care amendments to the Bankruptcy Code and provided supporting Congressional testimony.

According to its website, AIRA is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisers, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy, and insolvency.

