Greenberg Traurig's Kemal Hawa to Moderate International Telecoms Week Panel

Kemal Hawa, co-chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will moderate a panel at International Telecoms Week May 15 at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, co-chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will moderate a panel at International Telecoms Week May 15 at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Hawa, a member of the firm's Washington, D.C., office, will serve as a moderator for the panel discussion "How is AI revolutionising data centre design?" The session will delve into the implications of how AI applications, particularly as they merge with exascale supercomputing, demand increasingly larger amounts of data, and how that is reshaping data center development.

The panel will also feature Nathan Blom, Chief Commercial Officer at Iceotope; Scott Mills, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Customer Solutions at Digital Realty; Doug Loewe, CEO at Kao Data; and Leanne Starace, Senior Vice President of Global Technical Sales & Solutions at Equinix.

Hawa represents many of the world's largest private equity firms, infrastructure funds, real estate investors, and lenders across a broad range of transactions in the digital infrastructure sector domestically and internationally, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investments, financing arrangements, joint ventures, and development projects. Hawa also represents dozens of companies throughout the digital infrastructure and telecommunications, media, and technology industry, including many of the world's largest data center operators, telecommunications carriers, tower companies, cloud providers, fiber providers, media companies, submarine cable operators, fintech companies, wireless and international carriers, internet service providers, satellite companies, equipment manufacturers, and electric utilities. In addition to M&A and financing transactions, he represents companies in connection with a full spectrum of other transactions globally, including the negotiation of data center leases and colocation agreements, telecommunications master service agreements, licensing deals, and other commercial transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 202.533.2373, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP