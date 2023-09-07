Greenberg Traurig's Kemal Hawa to Moderate Panel at Datacloud USA 2023

Kemal Hawa, co-chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group and shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Corporate Practice, will moderate a panel discussion titled "M&A trends: How are we tackling the current headwinds?" at Datacloud USA on Sept. 12, in Austin, Texas.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, co-chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group and shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Corporate Practice, will moderate a panel discussion titled "M&A trends: How are we tackling the current headwinds?" at Datacloud USA on Sept. 12, in Austin, Texas. Hawa will also serve as a member of the Datacloud USA Leadership Summit.

Additional panelists on the event agenda include Chris Moon, Managing Director, Credit, DigitalBridge Investment Management; Brian Pryor, Managing Director, Houlihan Lokey; Allison Wisniewski, VP, Carlyle; and Greg Wright, Chief Investment Officer, Digital Realty.

Hawa, a member of the firm's Washington, D.C. office, represents many of the world's largest private equity firms, infrastructure funds, real estate investors, and lenders across a broad range of transactions in the digital infrastructure sector domestically and internationally, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investments, financing arrangements, joint ventures, and development projects.

Hawa also represents dozens of companies throughout the digital infrastructure and telecommunications, media, and technology industry, including many of the world's largest data center operators, telecommunications carriers, tower companies, Cloud providers, fiber providers, media companies, submarine cable operators, fintech companies, wireless and international carriers, Internet service providers, satellite companies, equipment manufacturers, and electric utilities.

In addition to M&A and financing transactions, he also represents companies in connection with a full spectrum of other transactions globally, including the negotiation of data center leases and colocation agreements, telecommunications master service agreements, licensing deals, and other commercial transactions.

