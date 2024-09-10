Greenberg Traurig's Kemal Hawa to Moderate Panel at Datacloud USA

Kemal Hawa, Co-Chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will moderate a panel at Datacloud USA 2024 Sept. 17 in Austin, Texas.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, Co-Chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will moderate a panel at Datacloud USA 2024 Sept. 17 in Austin, Texas.

Hawa, a member of the firm's Washington, D.C., office, will serve as a moderator for the panel discussion "Opportunities and Challenges in 2024: A Market Overview." The session will explore topics such as where data center operators are looking for future site selection, how data centers are adapting to power challenges, and industry trends to watch over the next year.

The panel will feature Rich Paul-Hus, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Quantum Loophole; Brian Pryor, Managing Director, Houlihan Lokey; Erik Draaisma, General Manager, Global Leasing, Microsoft; and Noa Sussman, Global Senior Sales Director, TecEx.

Hawa represents many of the world's largest private equity firms, infrastructure funds, real estate investors, and lenders across a broad range of transactions in the digital infrastructure sector domestically and internationally, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investments, financing arrangements, joint ventures, and development projects. Hawa also represents dozens of companies throughout the digital infrastructure and telecommunications, media, and technology industry, including many of the world's largest data center operators, telecommunications carriers, tower companies, Cloud providers, fiber providers, media companies, submarine cable operators, fintech companies, wireless and international carriers, Internet service providers, satellite companies, equipment manufacturers, and electric utilities. In addition to M&A and financing transactions, he represents companies in connection with a full spectrum of other transactions globally, including the negotiation of data center leases and colocation agreements, telecommunications master service agreements, licensing deals, and other commercial transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 202-294-7824, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP