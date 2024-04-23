Greenberg Traurig's Kevin Greenberg and A. Michael Pratt Selected for 'Pennsylvania Power 100' List

For the fourth consecutive year, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Kevin Greenberg and A. Michael Pratt have been listed among Pennsylvania's "most influential elected officials, lobbyists, labor leaders, and other notable players," according to City & State Pennsylvania magazine.

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Kevin Greenberg and A. Michael Pratt have been listed among Pennsylvania's "most influential elected officials, lobbyists, labor leaders, and other notable players," according to City & State Pennsylvania magazine.

The "Pennsylvania Power 100" includes both public and private sector leaders in industries spanning government, media, business, labor, and academia, as researched and reported by the magazine's staff.

Kevin Greenberg leads the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice in Pennsylvania and is a former chief deputy city solicitor for the City of Philadelphia who represents businesses, governments, nonprofits, and developers in economic development, real estate, and political law matters. He routinely counsels elected officials, political aspirants, and political parties and committees. His practice supports firm clients navigating a variety of regulatory, legal, and policy matters at virtually every level of government.

Pratt, who chairs the firm's Philadelphia Litigation Practice and is a member of the Government Law & Policy Practice, is a past chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association, a former vice-chairman/commissioner of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and a former chief deputy city solicitor. Today, he handles complex litigation matters on behalf of a broad range of government institutions and corporate clients, providing strategic counsel to both.

The magazine will celebrate members of its "Pennsylvania Power 100" list during an April 29 reception in Harrisburg that will feature remarks by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Kim L. Ward and Pennsylvania House of Representatives Speaker Joanna McClinton.

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, the Philadelphia office provides multidisciplinary legal services with a team of more than 60 attorneys in Real Estate; Litigation; Public Finance & Infrastructure; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Investigations; Corporate; Institutional Banking & Investment Services; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax practices. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, higher education, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

