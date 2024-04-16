Greenberg Traurig's Kim Cooper Joins Nevada School of the Arts Board

"Artists interpret and tell our shared stories and experiences, and I am excited to support NSA in its efforts to cultivate the talents of Nevada's burgeoning artists," she said. Post this

Cooper aims to leverage the knowledge and experience she gained from her former career in live entertainment to benefit the school and its students. "Artists interpret and tell our shared stories and experiences, and I am excited to support NSA in its efforts to cultivate the talents of Nevada's burgeoning artists," she said.

Cooper is a member of the firm's Trademark & Brand Management Practice, counseling clients on managing their global intellectual property assets. Her clients include e-commerce, entertainment, and consumer products companies, as well as food manufacturers, franchisors, and restaurateurs.

About Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office: Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas attorneys counsel clients in appellate, construction, corporate and securities, entertainment, gaming, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate matters.

