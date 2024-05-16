Greenberg Traurig's Kimberly S. Mello Appointed to Pet Alliance Orlando Board

Kimberly S. Mello, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Orlando office, has been appointed to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's board of directors.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimberly S. Mello, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Orlando office, has been appointed to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's board of directors.

Pet Alliance, the region's oldest and largest animal welfare agency, is dedicated to saving the lives of homeless pets and enriching the lives of animals and their families. Through a variety of programs and services, the organization provides shelter, adoption, veterinary care, education, and community outreach. Pet Alliance educates, shelters, places, and heals pets and their families with compassionate, responsible care maintained to the highest professional standards, according to the organization.

Mello, a member of the firm's National Appeals & Legal Issues Group, focuses her practice on appeals and complex litigation. She has represented clients in over 600 appellate matters in state and federal court and has deep experience providing litigation support in high-stakes litigation, including class actions, multidistrict litigation, and mass tort litigation. Her experience is broad-based, having served as counsel in a variety of litigation, including environmental and toxic tort, intellectual property, financial services, and pharmaceutical and medical device.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

