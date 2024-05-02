Greenberg Traurig's Koji Ishikawa Speaks at Nasdaq's IPO Seminar in Japan

Greenberg Traurig Tokyo Managing Shareholder Koji Ishikawa spoke at an IPO seminar hosted by Nasdaq about Nasdaq listing preparations based on his experience with Japanese companies going public.

TOKYO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Tokyo Managing Shareholder Koji Ishikawa spoke at an IPO seminar hosted by Nasdaq about Nasdaq listing preparations based on his experience with Japanese companies going public.

Matthew Rafter, senior vice president, head of international corporate solutions, corporate platforms of Nasdaq, and Robert McCooey, vice chairman of Nasdaq, presented insights on capital markets and listing trends, as well as investor relations to Asia corporate and VC attendees.

The IPO seminar was sponsored by Greenberg Traurig and Freedom Capital Markets. Other topics included: overview of U.S. markets and competitiveness of Nasdaq, in-depth discussion on how Japanese companies become listed on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, and how Nasdaq supports issuers investor relations activities.

Ishikawa is a member of the firm's Corporate Practice and focuses on mergers and acquisitions and capital market matters. He is experienced in handling cross-border transactions and advising clients in the technology sector.

