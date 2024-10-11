Greenberg Traurig's Kyle A. Ewing & Kara B. Hendricks to Speak at 2024 NAFER Annual Conference

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Litigation Shareholders Kyle A. Ewing and Kara B. Hendricks will speak at the 2024 National Association of Federal Equity Receivers (NAFER) Annual Conference in Santa Barbara, California, Oct. 27 – 30.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Litigation Shareholders Kyle A. Ewing and Kara B. Hendricks will speak at the 2024 National Association of Federal Equity Receivers (NAFER) Annual Conference in Santa Barbara, California, Oct. 27 – 30.

Ewing will speak on a panel titled "Big Bills, Big Headaches & Receivership Cures," discussing tips for creating good habits and avoiding common billing issues. The session will provide insight into working with regulators, understanding specific guidelines – such as those from the SEC – maintaining open communication, and detailed ethical billing practices, such as avoiding double billing and properly staffing tasks. Attendees will also learn how proactive communication can lead to better outcomes.

Hendricks will moderate a panel titled "Anatomy of a Trial: Taking a Case to Verdict and Recovering for Stakeholders," where participants will discuss the impact of a groundbreaking billion-dollar verdict and what it may mean for the receivership community. The panelists will also discuss how the crucial issue of in pari delicto played out in this case, as well as the subsequent appellate review and decision and National Association of Federal Equity Receivers' role in that process.

Ewing focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and receiverships. His specific areas of focus include representing Nevada businesses and their owners or management in a wide variety of business litigation; representation of equity receivers and other receivers; advising parties subject to receiverships; litigating commercial construction disputes and advising on transactional project matters; fraud and contractual liability litigation; and high-value post-judgment collection and asset recovery. Ewing has represented receivers appointed in a wide range of litigation types; owners/developers and contractors in construction matters; investment and consumer banks; private equity, venture capital, and other investment funds; corporate officers and directors; start-ups and their management; and other investors in a wide range of businesses and ventures.

Hendricks has a broad range of experience in litigating matters as well as working with companies to resolve disputes outside of the litigation context. She is experienced representing businesses in a variety of matters including, contract disputes, partnership disputes, trademark infringement, litigating products liability matters, handling catastrophic injury cases, defending civil rights claims, litigating employment non-compete agreements, handling derivative suits, and resolving property and construction defect disputes. Hendricks also has deep experience representing receivers appointed in regulatory enforcement actions involving alleged Ponzi schemes as well as representing receivers in state court proceedings involving insolvent insurance companies. In these roles, Hendricks focuses on identifying client priorities and working collaboratively with clients to address concerns and find solutions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office: Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas attorneys counsel clients in appellate, construction, corporate and securities, entertainment, gaming, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

