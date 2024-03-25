Greenberg Traurig's Laura E. Evangelista Recognized on City & State's 2024 'Above & Beyond: Women' List

Laura E. Evangelista, co-chair of the Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to City & State's 2024 "Above & Beyond: Women" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura E. Evangelista, co-chair of the Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to City & State's 2024 "Above & Beyond: Women" list. City & State notes that Evangelista's "fresh government insights are invaluable to clients seeking advice on new insurance products."

According to City & State, the annual list recognizes 50 influential and passionate women in New York that have demonstrated exemplary leadership in their field and made significant contributions to society. The honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony March 27 at Sony Hall in New York City.

Evangelista, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Albany office, focuses her practice on insurance regulatory matters. Prior to joining the firm, she served as executive deputy superintendent at the New York State Department of Financial Services, where she led the department's insurance division, which regulates approximately 1,700 insurers with assets exceeding $4 trillion. In her role at the DFS, Evangelista supervised substantive insurance matters, worked on policy initiatives, and liaised with regulated entities, trade associations, and consumer groups.

