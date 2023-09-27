Greenberg Traurig's Laura Foote Reiff and Michael R. Sklaire Named to Virginia 500 Power List

Laura Foote Reiff and Michael R. Sklaire, co-managing shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Northern Virginia office, were named to the Virginia Business Virginia 500 Power List in the Law category.

For its annual list, the Virginia Business editorial team profiles the most influential executives across the state in business, government and education, according to the publication.

Virginia Business notes that Reiff is a "longtime immigration advocate," recognizing her for co-founding Greenberg Traurig's Immigration and Compliance Practice, for her leadership role at the firm, and for her recent achievements such as being named to a two-year tenure as chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Subcommittee on Immigration.

Virginia Business features Sklaire for his leadership of the Northern Virginia office and for his "experience spanning private practice, trial work with the U.S. Department of Justice and positions as special assistant U.S. attorney and assistant U.S. attorney." The publication also notes that Sklaire sits on the board of directors for Ayuda, an immigrant-focused legal nonprofit organization, and the Federal Bar Association Criminal Law Section, where he is a past president.

About Greenberg Traurig's Northern Virginia Office: Greenberg Traurig's clients rely on the more than 50 attorneys in the firm's Northern Virginia office for multifaceted, broad-based legal services. Team members' primary goal is to assist clients in addressing their legal needs, locally, regionally, or on a global scale. They work collaboratively with colleagues around the region, or across to Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. And when a matter requires it, they do not hesitate to utilize the firm's full slate of cross border resources. Clients come to the Northern Virginia office for their corporate and securities matters, real estate transactions, wealth management and tax planning, business immigration compliance, labor and employment issues, litigation cases, and government contract needs, among others. Clients have included the top decision makers at tech companies headquartered in the region, as well as government contractors, health care organizations, high net worth individuals, and developers. Most of the firm's Northern Virginia attorneys are admitted to practice in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

