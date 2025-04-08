Greenberg Traurig's Leo Muchnik Named a 2025 Secured Finance Network '40 Under 40' Honoree

Leo Muchnik, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, has been selected as a 2025 Secured Finance Network "40 Under 40" honoree.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leo Muchnik, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, has been selected as a 2025 Secured Finance Network "40 Under 40" honoree. The honorees will be recognized at a reception June 12 at the Plaza Hotel.

According to the Secured Finance Network, the annual award celebrates the achievements of young professionals in the secure finance industry, and future leaders who exemplify true excellence in their careers and demonstrate commitment to their communities as well as to the industry.

Muchnik was nominated by Oscar N. Pinkas, co-chair of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, for his years of diligent dedication and client prioritization, stating that his "ability to navigate the intricate restructuring and bankruptcy landscapes and develop strategies to protect his clients is what sets him apart."

Muchnik focuses his practice on complex corporate restructurings, workouts, and distressed mergers and acquisitions both in and out of court. He represents a range of clients, including debtors, investors, lenders/bondholders, and purchasers. His versatility has enabled him to acquire experience in numerous industries, including retail, energy, entertainment, and hospitality.

Outside of his practice, Muchnik has demonstrated unwavering commitment to his community and pro-bono advocacy. In his pro bono work, Muchnik assists distressed nonprofits in restructuring or winding down operations and helps entities like those supporting Alzheimer's and dementia patients avoid liquidation and continue their vital work. Muchnik also participates in recruiting initiatives for Greenberg Traurig at his alma mater, Fordham Law School.

