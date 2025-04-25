Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group Hosts MassMEDIC Roundtable

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group hosted a roundtable discussion with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) in the firm's Boston office April 23. The half-day event brought together forward-thinking executives from the medical technology community to engage in an open, collaborative conversation and covered strategic approaches for navigating the fast-moving commercial and policy landscape that is shaping the medtech industry.

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group hosted a roundtable discussion with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) in the firm's Boston office April 23. The half-day event brought together forward-thinking executives from the medical technology community to engage in an open, collaborative conversation and covered strategic approaches for navigating the fast-moving commercial and policy landscape that is shaping the medtech industry.

Greenberg Traurig's David J. Dykeman, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group and co-managing shareholder of the Boston office, and David Magee, Boston Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology shareholder, led the session, "Key Legal Challenges and the Impact on Medtech." Of Counsel Robert C. Ross and Senior Counsel Ambassador (ret.) Robert A. Sherman added valuable perspectives to the conversation.

A registered patent attorney with over 25 years of experience in patent and IP law, Dykeman focuses his practice on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. He provides strategic patent portfolio development and intellectual property advice for clients including major research institutions, multinational corporations, and startup companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and was named "Massachusetts Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences in 2022.

Magee is an experienced commercial attorney with a particular emphasis in representing technology and life science clients in IP matters, including patent litigation, licensing, and counseling. With over two decades of experience, he has represented clients from emerging startups to multibillion-dollar corporations. Magee has litigated cases before the International Trade Commission, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and U.S. District Courts. Drawing from his background as an engineer, Magee navigates complex technical information in disputes for his clients.

Ross advises businesses and other organizations in a wide range of complex regulatory, governance, and transactional matters. He assists both established and emerging businesses and nonprofits looking to do business in Massachusetts, especially those in highly regulated areas, such as energy and education, and shares his governmental experience with clients who depend on his insights. Ross has over 20 years of experience advising senior government leaders in a variety of state government roles in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Sherman is a founding member and former co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. He has wide-ranging trial and regulatory experience in the areas of government investigations and litigation, internal corporate investigations — with an emphasis on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance — as well as consumer protection matters. Sherman also has represented clients in complex, high-profile cases, including those that have generated significant media attention. He served as co-lead counsel for hundreds of victims in the Boston Archdiocese clergy abuse scandal, which was the subject of the Academy Award-winning movie Spotlight.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Grace Sawka, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 617.310.5275, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP