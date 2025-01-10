Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group Hosts "The Future of MedTech Trends and Opportunities in 2025" Webinar During JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group will host a webinar with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 15.

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group will host a webinar with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 15. Led by Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, the webinar, "The Future of MedTech: Trends & Opportunities in 2025," features medical technology industry leaders Thomas Busby, director, outcome capital, and Irina Ridley, chief legal officer, Aerin Medical, and will cover the latest in financing and mergers & acquisitions deals, intellectual property (IP), and the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) impacting the health care industry. Greenberg Traurig also will host an in-person networking reception coincident with the conference. To register for the event, click here.

Dykeman is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group and co-managing shareholder of the Boston office. He focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategies for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. He provides strategic patent portfolio development and IP advice for clients, including major research institutions, multinational corporations, and startup companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and previously served on the editorial advisory board for Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI) magazine.

Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder in the firm's Boston office, leverages prior experience as a software engineer to provide practical IP strategies. He counsels on matters related to software-implemented tech across a range of industries, from networking, financial technology, and natural language processing to life sciences, AI, medical records, and medical devices. Tibbetts advises a wide array of clients, ranging from international and publicly traded companies and large research institutions to small and growing companies. He serves on the boards of directors of MassMEDIC and HealthTech Build, helping to support digital health efforts in the New England area.

