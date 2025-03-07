Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group Named Finalist for 3 LSPN Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group was named a finalist for three 2025 Life Sciences Patent Network (LSPN) Awards, recognizing the firm's excellence and leadership in life sciences intellectual property (IP).

BOSTON, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group was named a finalist for three 2025 Life Sciences Patent Network (LSPN) Awards, recognizing the firm's excellence and leadership in life sciences intellectual property (IP).

Greenberg Traurig is a finalist in the following categories:

Life Sciences Patent Strategy Firm of the Year

Life Sciences Prosecution Firm of the Year

Patent Prosecutor of the Year – David Dykeman

In a joint statement, Co-Chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Global Life Sciences and Medical Technology Group David J. Dykeman and Wayne H. Elowe said, "These nominations reflect the strength of Greenberg Traurig's life sciences group, including our strategic advice, deep industry knowledge, and dedication to helping life sciences companies protect groundbreaking innovations. We are honored to be recognized among the leading firms shaping the future of life sciences IP."

Organized by Life Sciences Intellectual Property Review, the LSPN Awards USA 2025 recognizes outstanding achievements in pharmaceutical and biotech patent protection. These awards celebrate the organizations that are pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional results, and shaping the future of life sciences IP. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony May 6 at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's nationally ranked Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through development, commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

