Greenberg Traurig's Lily McNulty Named to Phoenix Business Journal's '40 Under 40' List

PHOENIX, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lily M. McNulty, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Phoenix office, was selected to the Phoenix Business Journal's 2025 "40 Under 40" list.

The 40 Under 40 Awards honor 40 rising stars in the local business market who have distinguished themselves in their companies, their communities, and their industries before their 40th birthdays, according to the publication. The selected honorees will be celebrated August 7 at an event in Phoenix.

"We congratulate Lily on her well-deserved recognition as a 2025 '40 Under 40' honoree," Phoenix office Co-Managing Shareholders Nicole M. Goodwin and Jeremy D. Zangara said. "This recognition is a testament to Lily's unwavering dedication to her clients and her considerable impact on the legal community. We celebrate her well-deserved honor and look forward to her continued innovation in the years ahead."

McNulty is a member of the firm's global Labor & Employment Practice and a trusted legal advisor to clients facing complex, high-stakes challenges. She also serves as outside general counsel for businesses with both domestic and international operations. McNulty represents clients across industries—from startups, foundations, and nonprofits to family offices and Fortune 100 companies—adapting her counsel to fit each organization's business objectives through her deep understanding of employment-related matters and practical approach to complex issues. Her practice spans many employment-related matters, including advice and counsel, designing and implementing compliance programs, preparing and negotiating agreements and contracts, internal compliance audits, presenting dynamic trainings, leading investigations, and advising on traditional labor matters.

