Greenberg Traurig's Lindsay Fiore Named to Az Business Magazine 'Most Influential Women' List

PHOENIX, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lindsay J. Fiore, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was selected as one of Az Business magazine's 2024 "Most Influential Women in Arizona Business."

The editorial board of Az Business magazine, in conjunction with a panel of 12 judges made up of former Most Influential Women winners, chose this year's honorees, according to the publication's press release. The selected women will be celebrated Aug. 22 at an event in Phoenix.

Fiore, a key figure in the Phoenix office's dynamic programs and broader Arizona community, co-chairs the office's chapter of the Greenberg Traurig Women's Initiative. She also serves as a pro bono program coordinator and mentors associate attorneys as part of the firm's mentorship program. Additionally, she contributes to the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest and Chrysalis, non-profits dedicated to defending Arizonans' civil rights and supporting domestic violence victims and their families.

"Lindsay sets an example as a businesswoman who balances a successful legal practice while serving the Valley in meaningful ways," said Nicole M. Goodwin, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Phoenix office and a previous Az Business Most Influential Women honoree. "She joins a group of well-respected women who, between them, have contributed their time, treasure, and talent to our non-profit community."

Fiore is a member of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice, focusing on complex employment litigation. She also counsels clients on day-to-day employment issues and provides workplace training on discrimination/harassment, internal investigations, performance management, and employee leave issues, among other topics.

