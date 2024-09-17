Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice Earns Multiple Rankings in BTI Litigation Outlook 2025

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice has been recognized as one of the nation's leading litigation firms in BTI Consulting Group's (BTI) Litigation Outlook 2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice has been recognized as one of the nation's leading litigation firms in BTI Consulting Group's (BTI) Litigation Outlook 2025. The firm was also named among the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" as an "Awesome Opponent."

Greenberg Traurig was recognized in the following litigation categories:

Product Liability Litigation – Powerhouse (top 1% of all firms)

Class Action Litigation – Leader (top 4% of all firms)

Employment Litigation – Leader (top 5% of all firms)

Complex Employment Litigation – Leader (top 8% of all firms)

Commercial Litigation – Leader (top 10% of all firms)

Complex Commercial Litigation – Distinguished (10% of all firms)

Intellectual Property Litigation – Standout (top 16% of all firms)

The BTI Litigation Outlook 2025 is based on in-depth surveys and telephone interviews with more than 350 legal decision makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue, according to the company.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 800 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

