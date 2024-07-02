Greenberg Traurig's Lori G. Cohen Honored, Johnine P. Barnes Speaks at ACC Foundation Global Women in Law and Leadership Symposium and Honors Dinner

Greenberg Traurig Vice Chair and Global Litigation and Trial Practices Co-Chair Lori G. Cohen was honored at the Association of Corporate Counsel Foundation's 2024 Global Women in Law and Leadership Symposium and Honors Dinner.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Vice Chair and Global Litigation and Trial Practices Co-Chair Lori G. Cohen was honored at the Association of Corporate Counsel Foundation's 2024 Global Women in Law and Leadership Symposium and Honors Dinner. During the symposium, Greenberg Traurig Labor & Employment Shareholder and Chair of the firm's Washington, D.C. Labor and Employment Practice Group Johnine P. Barnes moderated the panel, "The Global Rise of Women in the Workplace." Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and Senior Client Advisor Carla Harris was the keynote speaker.

Cohen was honored due to her resilience and perseverance in finding an innovative way to communicate after losing her ability to speak in March 2022. Cohen, who is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig and leads 700+ attorneys nationally and internationally as co-chair of GT's global Litigation Practice, is nationally recognized for her trial record of 58 defense verdicts. She also is founder of GT's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Practice and its Trial Practice. In all these roles, Cohen depends on her significant ability to advocate and persuade, using her voice to do so.

To regain her voice, Cohen explored many possible technology-driven solutions, eventually finding one that could help to a meaningful degree: Working with her long-time trial technologist Gerard Buitrago, they discovered Eleven Labs, an AI voice generation company providing the possibility of creating an AI voice that sounds like Cohen and used for presentations/courtroom work. Together, they customized the technology Cohen now uses as a trial lawyer and a Greenberg Traurig leader. Recognizing this innovative, ongoing work impacting voice generating AI for those who need it in the legal industry and beyond, American Lawyer Media awarded Cohen and Buitrago its first-ever Outstanding Achievement in Legal Technology Award in 2023. Buitrago also attended the ACC Foundation event.

Barnes, resident in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, has wide-ranging experience in labor and employment law. She is nationally recognized by many publications including U.S. Chambers and Partners, Benchmark Litigation and SuperLawyers for her labor and employment practice, which includes. In addition, Barnes also is recognized by Lawdragon as a Lawdragon Legend, a Leading Lawyer in America, and as a Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer. She is experienced in counseling clients on various compliance matters, including wage and hour issues, worker classifications, employee leave, workplace policies and procedures and government contracting; and in litigating and defending claims of harassment, retaliation, discrimination, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract and non-compete disputes. She has experience assisting clients with non-compete agreements and contract disputes, trade secret matters, international disputes, white-collar crime claims, property interest disputes and legislative matters.

The one-day event that brought together high-level professionals to explore the current landscape for women lawyers and business leaders at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on June 12. Greenberg Traurig was a sponsor of the event.

In addition to Cohen, Barnes, and Buitrago, other Greenberg Traurig attorneys attending included Senior Vice President, Shareholder, and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Nikki Lewis Simon from Miami and New York shareholders Nilda M. Isidro and Glenn S. Kerner, both from the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Practice, and Daniel I.A. Smulian of the Global Litigation Practice.

