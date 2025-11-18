Greenberg Traurig's Lynelle K. Bosworth and Elizabeth Colombo Garvey Recognized on City & State's 2025 'Women Power 100' List

Government Law & Policy Shareholders Lynelle K. Bosworth and Elizabeth Colombo Garvey, from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, were named to City & State's 2025 "Women Power 100" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Government Law & Policy Shareholders Lynelle K. Bosworth and Elizabeth Colombo Garvey, from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, were named to City & State's 2025 "Women Power 100" list.

According to the publication, City & State's Women Power 100 recognizes the most influential female leaders from all across the state.

Bosworth focuses her practice on government law and policy issues and advises clients on renewable energy, environmental, transportation, finance, racing and gaming, insurance, and health care related matters. She represents private and publicly owned companies and not-for-profit organizations regarding state and federal regulatory and policy matters. She specializes in assisting her clients navigate complex legislative and regulatory issues, particularly, new policy initiatives. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Bosworth served as counsel for the Health Committee of the New York State Assembly, where she advised the Assembly speaker and the Health Committee chair on budgetary and policy priorities regarding Medicaid, public health, and the Affordable Care Act.

Garvey advises clients on government relations and regulatory matters across real estate, gaming, health care, procurement, and economic development. Clients turn to Garvey to navigate complex government processes, including budgets and multiagency approvals. She draws on extensive experience from high-level roles, including acting counsel to the New York governor, senior vice chancellor for legal affairs and general counsel at SUNY, and counsel to the state Senate majority. In the Governor's Office, Garvey oversaw legislation and policy, from State of the State initiatives to negotiating the Executive Budget and key bills with the Legislature.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

