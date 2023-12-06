Greenberg Traurig's Mark G. Tratos and Jay A. Nogle to Speak at National Judicial College's 60th Anniversary Final Event

"The NJC has developed an impressive program in line with its mission to educate judges on hot button topics they may come across in their courtrooms," Tratos said. Post this

"Lawyers are already using AI in a variety of ways, and courts will be the first to feel the impact of any misuse of this new technology," Tratos said. "The NJC has developed an impressive program in line with its mission to educate judges on hot button topics they may come across in their courtrooms."

Tratos is co-chair of the NJC's 60th Anniversary Committee and past chair of its board of trustees. The NJC is the country's oldest, largest, and most widely attended school for judges, educating judges from all 50 states. The categories of judges it serves, including state trial, administrative law, military, and tribal, decide more than 95% of cases in the United States. In 2023, the NJC celebrated the 60th anniversary of its founding with six special programs from coast to coast, including stops in Seattle, New York City, and Reno, Nevada.

