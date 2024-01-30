Greenberg Traurig's Mark Glaser Recognized on City & State's 2024 '50 Over 50' List

Mark F. Glaser, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, is among the professionals recognized on the 2024 City & State New York "Fifty Over 50" list

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark F. Glaser, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, is among the professionals recognized on the 2024 City & State New York "Fifty Over 50" list.

According to the publication, the list highlights "distinguished New Yorkers whose decades in local and state politics and government are worthy of recognition," providing an overview of leaders aged 50 or over in various industries. City & State notes Glaser is "a leading state expert in government ethics" who "is driven to provide premier service to his clients." The honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony Jan. 29 at the Manhattan Penthouse. Glaser and Greenberg Traurig's Political Law & Compliance team have bult a preeminent compliance practice, advising clients on all aspects of governmental ethics, election law, and campaign finance at the local, state, and federal levels.

Glaser represents businesses and individuals in relation to governmental ethics and compliance, legislative issues, governmental procurement practices, competitive bidding requirements, racing and gaming law, and manufactured housing. He previously served as counsel to the Majority of the New York State Assembly, acting as legal advisor to five speakers of the assembly as well as other members of the assembly's leadership. As chief ethics counsel for the assembly, Glaser was a principal draftsman of the 1987 Ethics in Government Act. As an active member of the community, he also frequently lectures on lobbying laws, ethics, procurement, and related compliance matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Mahoney, Greenberg Traurig, 12128016897, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Christina O'Shea, Greenberg Traurig, 12128016730, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig