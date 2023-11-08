Greenberg Traurig's Mark Lesko Named to City & State's 2023 'Long Island Power 100' List

Mark J. Lesko, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice and White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in Long Island, has been named to City & State's 2023 'Long Island Power 100' list.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark J. Lesko, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice and White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in Long Island, has been named to City & State's 2023 'Long Island Power 100' list.

According to City & State, the list recognizes "influential figures in government, business, academia, health care and advocacy circles shaping Long Island politics." Lesko also appeared on the list in 2022.

Lesko is a former federal prosecutor and experienced trial lawyer who spent years directing complex legal teams and leading large institutions in the public and private sectors. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, he served as Acting Assistant Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice, National Security Division, Washington, D.C., and Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, as well as three-time elected supervisor of the Town of Brookhaven. Lesko also functioned as vice president for economic development at Hofstra University and as the executive director of Accelerate Long Island, where he ran a regional investment fund that invested in startup technology companies. In 2022, Lesko received "The Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service" from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and was listed in The Legal 500 United States 2023 Guide for Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense.

